Like our (ailing) president, I don’t know who the Proud Boys are either.
One bit of advice I would like to offer them though, is, gather your toxic hatred, your guns and divisive supremacy and go to your rooms. No dinner, no far-right TV, and don’t come out till you figure out how to become men.
Then stand down.
Larry Collinge
Anacortes
