It is important to remember how Donald Trump became a household name 12 years ago.
He was the one who continued to insist that Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen and therefore should not be elected president.
Keeping that in mind are any of us surprised that he is trying the same lie with Sen. Kamala Harris?
The Constitution is very clear that to become president and by extension vice president, one must be a natural born citizen of the United States and be at least 35 years old.
Harris fits that description, no matter how Trump wants to spin it.
The Constitution does not say her parents have to be citizens. Both of her parents have become citizens and have doctoral degrees from U.C. Berkeley in 1963, the year before Harris was born.
Trump is trying to cast aspersions on very competent folks. Hopefully this time around his lies will be called out.
I have noticed lately that Trump’s pronouncements are now being bracketed by statements, such as “without evidence.” And Twitter is actually using the word “lies.” It has taken almost four years for the press to actually stand up to him.
I believe his brag about being able to shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York and not lose votes may now be untrue.
Leslie Moore Krous
Anacortes
