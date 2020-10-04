Voters need to approve Referendum 90 so that all young people in our state understand everything they need to know about human sexual activity and are able to stay safe and can interact with peers and adults responsibly.
The key phrase to remember is “age appropriate.” Kindergarteners will be taught concepts they can understand, to help them grow intellectually while not being misled by “back room talk” or other bad influences. They will not be subjected to sensationalist, radical sex-related topics.
As students advance through their school years, they will learn more sophisticated, science-based concepts and subjects, when they will be able to understand and deal with the material in a healthy manner.
The more our children understand complex human activity, the better they will be able to deal with potentially harmful situations, both psychologically and physically. The better informed people are — of any age — the better able they are to deal with the complexities of life.
Be sure to vote to approve Referendum 90 on election day.
Bill Pfeifer
Concrete
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.