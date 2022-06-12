...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Aim for cooperation over competition, health over wealth
The U.S. and many other (all?) countries have become toxic with competition. People compete for everything: jobs, contracts, wealth, food, resources, status, you name it, and it is being competed for.
Individuals, families, communities, nations, governments, industries, banks, farms, businesses, students — all competing.
Lawmakers compete to see who can pass the most laws. Our laws are so many and confusing right now, it’s a wonder our courts, judges, attorneys or our law enforcement personnel can properly function at all.
The vast majority of the competition isn’t to see who can do the most to benefit people and communities, it’s about who can acquire the most wealth. If that means producing and marketing products and services that are inferior, flimsy, toxic, less healthful and overpriced, well, a company has to compete, right?
As a species on this beautiful planet, we have gone mad.
We have made the acquisition of wealth the universal goal rather than the development of vibrant, caring, people within vital communities. We too often are willing to sacrifice health; vibrant, caring people and vital communities as collateral damage in the competitive pursuit of wealth, or status, and/or power.
The promotion of competition, with an accompanying insensibility for the stability and well-being of human life, has become ensconced in our governmental, economic, educational and cultural policies and practices in general.
It is insidiously infecting more and more people. Even children who take weapons to schools and shoot other children.
When we, as a people, realize that we are all interconnected, interdependent, part of a single living organic system and that we need to prioritize cooperation and health, not competition and wealth, will it be too late?
As has been stated in various ways throughout human history: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
