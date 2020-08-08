“Your freedom ends at the other fellow’s nose.”
These words, attributed to Benjamin Franklin, point out a sometimes inconvenient but necessary requirement of a democratic society.
Basically, the proper function and even the existence of democracy depends upon each individual obeying the established laws and moral principles of our society or it will fall apart. We can’t all do whatever we well please whenever we want.
At times, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, we must put up with several limits on our behavior to limit the spread of the disease and its death toll.
The personal inconvenience of wearing a mask, keeping 6 or more feet away from other people and practicing careful personal hygiene are of minor importance given the consequences of the uncontrolled spread of this disease. The economic impact is unfortunate but will be much worse if we do not take these measures seriously.
When someone claims that they are “free” to not wear a mask, avoid crowds or wash their hands thoroughly, they are saying that they do not care about other members of society, family or friends and perhaps ultimately their own health or life.
The mandated measures to control the COVID-19 are for everyone’s benefit. No one is “at liberty” to disregard them. The every individual must be part of this battle if we are to survive it.
Robert Slind
Mount Vernon
