The American experience is never complete.
Throughout our country’s history, we have seen the best and worst of times; we have seen the best and worst of our government; and, we have seen the best and worst of our citizens.
In the words of the U.S. Constitution, we need to work to “form a more perfect union.”
As we take the steps to move forward from the pandemic, the economic despair and the civil divisions, we need to look to our better selves and listen to all the voices in our nation.
If we choose to listen to few, or just some voices, but not all, we cast our nation toward a path of unknown destination.
Keep the torch of liberty burning, and listen to all the voices.
Patrick Booth
Mount Vernon
