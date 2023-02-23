The Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 17 published an article on carbon storage by converting biomass into char and storing the char in defunct oil and gas wells. I would like to support this concept, except for the storage locations.
Globally 60 billion tons of carbon biomass are converted into CO2 per year by soil microbes. Human activity only converts 9 billion tons of fossilized carbon into CO2 per year. (The Carbon Cycle, Wikipedia)
Much of this source of CO2 can be removed by collecting and converting this biomass into a nonbiodegradable product. The article is correct that roasting bio-waste in an air-restricted oven can convert (pyrolyze) 50% of the carbon into char. Char is not biodegradable, not water soluble, not toxic to plants or animals, and can last thousands of years in the environment. The roasting process gives off gases, hydrogen and methane, which are flammable and when burned add heat to the process. (Biochar, Wikipedia)
What biomass is used greatly affects the cost of the whole process. Ideally, it is a bio-waste product that is already collected and needs to be disposed of for health or fire safety reasons. Examples come from cities (landscape wastes and garbage collection), farms (corn and wheat stalks), food processing (sugarcane bagasse and fruit and vegetable peels), and forests (undergrowth and dead trees). The largest amount of irrigated plants grown in this country does not come from farming but from the cities (lawns).
The cities can and should do a lot more to remove carbon dioxide from the environment. Biochar created does not need to be put in defunct oil wells. It can be used as mulch for our flower beds and farm fields. The small biochar particles hold water and allow air to percolate through the soil to support healthy root growth.
