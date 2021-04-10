“White supremacy is the belief that white people constitute a superior race and should therefore dominate to the exclusion or detriment of other racial and ethnic groups, in particular, black or Jewish people.” (Wikipedia)
Why call it “white supremacy” when there’s nothing supreme about it? If the “whites-über-alles” and display of fascist memorabilia isn’t a symptom of: Quod superbiae virum album (The white hubris virus), then what is it?
It’s America’s original sin, the ghost of slavery, that won’t go away until racism is eliminated.
Would the return to the “iron collar” “Make America Great Again”?
“Most white supremacists today believe that the white race is in danger of extinction to a rising flood of non-whites, who are controlled and manipulated by Jews, and that imminent action is needed to save the white race.” (Anti-Defamation League)
No, no, no. Jews are not controlling and manipulating the world overpopulation. Our own corporate greed, military and religious bigotry did that. When our planet goes extinct, it’ll take all of us with it.
The imminent action to save “all life” on Earth is not with walls, Mein Kampf, QAnon and guns, but by addressing poverty, education, birth control, science, the environment and climate change.
In nature, variety shows the best outcome when allowed to coexist in harmony, cared for, and without disruption on fertile soil, and free from toxins i.e. gun-rattling “white-supremacists.”
Perhaps DNA tests would cure the racists’ fear of color and “yellow fever”? The results might be a surprise.
Hate crimes should be “un-American,” but they’re very American — and with a long and deep-rooted history.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.