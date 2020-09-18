It is clear that America is facing significant problems. The economy is in shambles, and we have massive unemployment. Serious social/racial tension exists, and the coronavirus death toll is the highest of any country in the world. Furthermore, our long-time standing as the leader of the free world has dramatically tumbled downward.
A presidential election is coming soon so voters need to decide whether our current leader is getting the job done. Some important considerations are: 1. Does he promote an atmosphere of cooperation and teamwork? 2. Is he truthful? 3. Do you agree with his statement that as president he is “above the law”? 4. Are you comfortable with his disdain for expert briefings? 5. Do you agree with his statement that U.S. war dead were “losers”? 6. Do you approve of his granting pardons to friends convicted of crimes? 7. Do you believe he has done a good job handling the coronavirus?
The concerns above have nothing to do with being a Democrat of Republican. We have had fine presidents from both parties. They are about integrity, character and leadership. The person currently in office just doesn’t measure up. We need a change at the top.
Paul Chaplik
Burlington
