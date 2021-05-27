To the contrary of many, I say that America is great and has always been great.
By divine insight, the United States of America planted the seeds for personal freedom where eventually no man would be lorded over by another.
Before these seeds were planted, slavery was the way of the world. It was normal to conquer and take, if at all possible.
For the captured, the choice was simple: you comply or you die.
It was inevitable that this part of the world would be encroached upon and inhabited by others.
Through all of time, the innate way of life, if left alone, does not change very fast.
It took about 90 years for these seeds to grow into a civil war where hundreds of thousands of people died in order to have the shackles removed from others.
Thankfully, for the greatness of the United States, slavery has decreased dramatically throughout the world.
It took another 100 years before the Jim Crow laws were abolished. Racism is no longer "systemic," although in place it does have diminishing elements of ingrainment.
Even during the most rotten of times, this country, in all of its greatness, maintained a slow and steady advancement in becoming a more educated and just society.
The U.S., along with its Constitution, holds the beacon of hope for better democracies along with protection for everybody's human rights, without blame.
Advocating for personal resolve and individual responsibility (respect for the law) is what will keep the U.S. not only great but also free.
Unfortunately, we now have an elected body that along with their warped way of governing, if left unchecked, will morph our country into something totally foreign to these ideals.
Marty McNett
Alger
