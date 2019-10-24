We Americans have a duty: to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. But how can I personally achieve this?
I listen to what politicians say and I always challenge what they say, irrespective of party affiliation. Nixon lied, Johnson lied, anon.
I endeavor to investigate, research and seek out truth. Being human, we all see truth differently but today, one’s opinion becomes “The Truth,” without validation and what is called the burden of proof.
There are many Americans who simply believe what comes out of a politician’s mouth and take it as sacrosanct.
An example: Climate change. There are many who don’t believe this is happening, and that’s OK. But the scary part is they “believe,” I mean, they actually believe without question. It’s so much easier to “suck it up” rather than fly to Peru and see for themselves that the snow-covered mountains are disappearing and the populous are washing in soda because there is no water. So what, it’s Peru — not America, it can’t happen here. But what about the rain forest in Alaska?
Nah, they would rather sit in front of the TV watching FOX news and believe whatever they say. If this isn’t an example of Orwellian doctrine, I don’t know what is.
It is my opinion that those who believe everything they hear are un-American. It is our American duty to challenge the doctrine. Our Founding Fathers fought tooth and nail to create America, but it appears that we have forgotten their integrity and duty. “Apathy – who cares.”
Mark Wilkins
Sedro-Woolley
