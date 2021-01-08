Trump, along with radicalized Republican members of Congress set the stage for the thugs who broke into the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Since the election of Trump, these Congresspersons have weakened the protective barriers of our democracy every time they remained silent to or repeated the president’s lies and endorsed his corrupt actions.
These Republicans invited the break-in by indulging Trump’s fantasies, conspiracy theories and attacks on journalists.
They dismantled the alarms and cracked the windows by ignoring his hateful speech, his praising of dictators, his naming everything that wouldn’t feed his ego or fill his pocketbooks as a hoax.
They opened the doors and invited in the hate, the violence and propaganda that caused great harm to all American citizens.
They planted the bombs of ignorance and denialism. They set fire to the facts and to democracy itself.
They’ve torn down the walls of civility while building the walls of division.
The Republican members of Congress owe this nation an apology.
It’s time they come clean and admit the grave mistakes they have made by putting their self-interests above the interests of the people. It’s time they pledge allegiance to unifying this nation, to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution. It’s time to lead with courage and restore and rebuild what they have destroyed.
It’s time to break ties with Trump because nothing good can come to any party or country that endorses a twittering liar.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
