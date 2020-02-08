I am mortified, shocked and appalled at where our country is going. I do not understand how so many people in this country can follow No. 45.
It is apparent Trump worships the dollar. He calls himself a Christian, which is so hypocritical. Where is the compassion for other people? It sickens me to see where our country is going.
Our environment? We need to take care of our Mother Earth, not destroy her.
When I hear my little grandchildren discussing our current president, it breaks my heart that they cannot respect and admire him. They should see him as a mentor, a role model and a person to be revered. All we have to do is to simply read his body language to understand what kind of man he is. Look at his history. He treats women like they are toys, including his wife.
Since Trump has been in office, he has seriously drained the swamp — and we are about as low as we can go. Our country, once respected by other countries, is deteriorating and sadly being destroyed. Once, we were a great country, but now our karma has taken its toll. We killed the American Indians, and we have managed to create our own little concentration camps with immigrants.
How anyone could separate children from their parents is beyond me. Trump is destroying the concept of family as we once knew it.
Hopefully, he will be gone after November. As Americans, we have to do better than this. We need a president who cares for humanity and is willing to help the people.
Mary Ann Dupree
Bow
