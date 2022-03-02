Even as we saw the signs of Vladimir Putin’s invasion for weeks, seeing those affected still broke my heart. The lines of cars trying to escape Ukraine, the people in line for food, the groups of people scrambling to retrieve money from the bank; these visual documentations have broken my heart.
As I sit here writing, families are making the choice to be separated for survival. I cannot express enough how scared I am for citizens of Ukraine. I am not alone in these feelings, but even still, our former President Trump has the audacity to congratulate Putin on his conquest. FOX News spreads the rhetoric that we should not help Ukraine because “they have done nothing for the USA.”
What do international trade and bargaining chips matter when there are people’s lives on the line? Are we not a country of advocates for free will? When did we decide we would not help those in need, and when will we care once again? People are being threatened, mistreated, abused by Putin.
If the U.S government cannot find a way to help these people, we as Americans must.
It is time to help. Individuals cannot control what happens at a global scale, but we can help other individuals across the world through groups like The International Rescue Committee or Project Hope, which helps with humanitarian needs during a crisis.
