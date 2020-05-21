I heard on the radio that protesters of stay-at-home orders think people who wear masks are cowards. I will venture to say that people who don’t wear masks are morons. Fair enough?
Proceeding from that train of thought, here’s my cowardly idea: a few brave red states should stand up and volunteer to be test cases. Those states will open up everything: bars, restaurants, casinos, beauty salons, barbershops, ball parks, bowling alleys, and yes, even schools. And let’s just see what happens.
But here’s the caveat: People in the test states who become seriously ill with COVID-19 will be hospitalized only if they are registered Democrats, their dependents, or anyone unable to vote (immigrants, foreign visitors, inmates, felons, anyone under the voting age, etc.). The rest will have to suck it up at home and show us cowards just how brave they are. Or how right they are. Whatever.
Is this all really absurd? Of course it is. But no moreso than storming the state capitol brandishing guns because of a health care/financial crisis.
As a coward who wears a mask and self-isolates, there actually may be some hope for me. Maybe I’ll gain some courage somewhere, somehow, someday. I know already I’d take a bullet for my daughter this instant. But for the morons, there’s no fixing stupid.
Dana Heald
La Conner
