...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: An alternative way to prevent forest fires
Global wildfires last year emitted the equivalent of 7.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide. That was equal to 18% of the global CO2 emission from coal, oil and other energy sources recorded last year. (Skagit Valley Herald, May 20)
Forest fires can be greatly reduced by clearing brush and slash from the forest floor. The current method of burning the slash or letting it rot will return all the slash carbon into CO2 and back into the air. There is another way that will produce a high-value fuel or permanently remove CO2 from the air, called charring.
The forest slash is collected and roasted in an oven that limits access to air. Under these conditions wood slash is pyrolyzed producing lump charcoal, syngas and wood tar (see charcoal in Wikipedia). If the wood slash is roasted in a retort oven at 300 C, the flammable syngas that is released is burned in the oven and fuels the process. During charring 50% of the carbon in the slash is converted to charcoal and the rest is released as CO2. Small portable retort ovens are inexpensive to build from materials such as 55 gallon drums (Youtube).
If the charcoal production is done in the forest, there is no cost in transporting the slash to the retort oven. Lump charcoal is not biodegradable and can safely stay in the environment for years.
Lump charcoal is clean burning and has an equal energy density compared with coal. When burned, it will release the carbon as CO2 back into the air, but the CO2 comes originally from the air, unlike the fossil fuel coal. No toxic gasses, heavy metals and piles of coal ash are produced by burning charcoal in place of coal.
Save our forests from wildfires. Remove CO2 from the air, and reduce burning coal.
