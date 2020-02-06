He does not care about the Earth. He does not care about people.
He cheats at everything he does. He lies over and over and over again.
He has repeatedly broken the law. He breaks the religious codes and commandments of all religions.
His friends are criminals and foreign dictators, with no respect for human rights. He has been involved in multiple corrupt businesses, cheating many honest citizens.
He thinks we should admire him for not paying his fair share of taxes.
He bullies and name-calls anyone who questions him.
He does not support a free press. He does not support public education.
He does not support democracy or our democratic allies. He welcomes corruption and foreign interference in our elections.
He does not speak or write as someone who is intelligent or well educated. He refuses to read or learn the facts required for his job.
He supports racists and extremists, and enjoys inciting hatred and fear.
He ignores and makes fun of the rule of law. He values his wealth and power over any moral code.
He has appointed corrupt people to almost every high post in the land. He cannot be mentioned in classrooms, for he is no role model.
He represents nothing we hold dear in this country. He is an embarrassment.
Whatever party you belong to, find someone with integrity to support.
We need someone we can feel pride in, and speak of, to our children.
He does not have to be on the next ticket.
Leigh Olsen
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.