It took a while, but I think I found the answer.
When some conservative Republicans recently floated the idea of forming a new caucus based on “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” I wondered what they meant. (Associated Press)
I was familiar with early American history, pre- and post-Columbus, knew something of the long contest between France and England for dominance of the New World, and more than a smattering about the American Revolution and our country’s early years, but this Anglo-Saxon tradition thing was new to me.
I wondered what these people were talking about, so I looked it up.
The northern European tribes of Angles and Saxons invaded what we now know as Britain in bits and pieces over hundreds of years, beginning around 500 C.E. They held sway in various parts of today’s Britain until the Norman Conquest in 1066. Over that time, small, independent groups formed around local kings.
These smaller groups were sometimes united by force of arms into larger units ruled by more powerful kings, but regardless of the government or territory’s size, the Anglo-Saxon social and political order was comprised of distinct classes. Below kings were various nobilities, then a mass of powerless peasants, slaves — and women. (wikipedia)
What of these Anglo-Saxon political traditions did some Republicans wish to duplicate in 2021?
Surely not a group of small, often-warring units ruled by kings? Or the vast majority reduced to the status of poor peasants or outright slavery?
And in these “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” I could find no hint whatsoever of the democracy we know and nurture today, where all adult citizens, men and women, should have an equal voice in choosing their government.
Conservatives often wish to turn back the clock to some fondly imagined better time.
Please tell me ancient Anglo-Saxon England isn’t it.
Ken Winkes
Conway
