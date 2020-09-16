President Trump has been accused of calling war dead suckers and losers by sources 60 days before the election, and the national press has fallen into line with the Trump haters.
Trump was accused of doing this on Nov. 10, 2018, because it was raining and he did not want to mess up his hair. No one has mentioned the fact that the day after, he was speaking in the rain honoring the fallen and greeting veterans at the American Cemetery in Suresnes France.
He contributed part of his presidential salary to the VA for caregiver services. He visits veteran hospitals often. He rebuilt the military and is bringing troops home from our longest war in Afghanistan.
The Democrats tried this tactic on G.W. Bush just before an election, too. Anonymous sources are usually liars.
Mike Morrell
La Conner
