I put off commenting about the debates Tuesday night in a desire to be fair. But I've decided that's pointless. The current occupant of the White House doesn't even pay lip service to fairness, honesty or an honorable behavior. Full disclosure, I could not stomach his behavior, and I only watched the first half hour.
I felt bad that Joe Biden felt he had to endure the tantrum for the benefit of the nation. We saw a sugar-injected child throwing a fit and the parent trying to bring order to the situation. Poor Chris Wallace completely underestimated the bellicose boorishness of Trump.
I am further appalled at today's attempt by Republicans trying to spin things in their favor, not to mention celebrating a "win," for their golden calf. I call for local law enforcement to be clear how they will not tolerate illegal voting monitors, that they will protect the citizens of Skagit County from such brazen bastardy.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
