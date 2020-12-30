My three children are highly qualified medical doctors who are directly affected by a horrible continuing pandemic that our president called a hoax and said would soon disappear.
Expert medical providers quickly responded to the virus with little equipment, as our inept leaders had ignored early virus indicators. My son received more protection from hostile forces on the front lines in Afghanistan than from swarms of virus carriers in his ER facility. It is appalling to see the stupidity of so-called, “freedom loving” individuals ignoring sound medical advice to openly expose themselves.
There are ignorant people on TV, attending packed meetings without masks, and then running to overwhelmed hospitals for their own personal treatment after getting the virus. Speaking as an old Top Gun combat fighter pilot, I have no respect for pseudo patriots who think they have a constitutional right to abuse our dedicated heroic health care providers.
It makes me sad to realize that my teammates and I spent 25 years defending this country so a talk show host could destroy all that we strived to protect.
Val R. Johnson
Anacortes
