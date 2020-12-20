The Dec. 17 edition of the Skagit Valley Herald featured an article on a proposal by Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton to establish a permanent homeless shelter in Burlington. In addition to shelter, this proposal includes the provision of a range of additional supportive services that would help persons who are homeless move beyond this temporary alternative.
I would like to extend my appreciation to Mayor Sexton and County Public Health Department staff member Sarah Hinman for their dedicated work on this important issue.
Many of us are aware of the growing number of homeless individuals and families in our communities. Economic hardship, a shortage of affordable housing, and the lack of comprehensive and appropriate treatment and support services for persons with mental health and substance use disorders all contribute to homelessness. Persons who are homeless deserve our compassion and support.
Mayor Sexton’s proposal is definitely a step in the right direction.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
