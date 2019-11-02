I have been so proud of the way Mount Vernon was expressing democracy with the current election. Lots of vibrant competition, signs all over, letters in support of this or that candidate. So it made me very sad to see the recent negative signs cropping up here and there. There’s no need for that, folks.

You support your candidate best when you point out their strengths; you don’t need to try to vilify the opponent. Slinging mud only gets you and your own candidate all muddy. You damage your own cause when you show disrespect to anyone who does us all the favor of running for public office, no matter who they are.

Just think how hard it is to hold office and be glad someone’s willing to do it for you. It’s certainly no walk in the park.

Katy Armagost

Mount Vernon

