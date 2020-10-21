My oldest granddaughter is working toward her masters to be a high school teacher. She is very active in her desire for Democratic victory and defeat of this president. I am very proud of her. My youngest grandson who is 10 years younger seemed surprised when he learned I did not want this president to win anything, possibly because I’m an old white guy. I am very proud of him.
Politics in general is often discouraging, but essential. I will vote a straight Democratic ticket this time, which is different than usual, as I often cross party lines, voting not on issues as much as character. At this time I feel the other party has lost its way from blindly following their leader in all issues, but that is my own opinion. I don’t expect our president to be of huge moral character, but I do expect to hear the truth at least once in awhile.
A neighbor down the road has a large Trump sign in their yard. I have a small Biden sign in mine.
Theirs has been vandalized multiple times, and they keep repairing it. I am proud of them, even though we have never met. I think it’s disgusting that anyone would resort to such tactics in this country.
It’s a crime and the perpetrator should be ashamed. If you don’t like our nation’s ideas of freedom, perhaps you should try some other.
Frank Mann
Mount Vernon
