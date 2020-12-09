I just have to say the “Voices of the Valley” contribution by Dr. Mark Wallace last Thursday was welcome and refreshing.
I wish everybody could get a chance to read it. It succinctly and clearly covers a breadth of much-needed COVID information with perspective and truth.
This one small article could have done our country and county a wealth of good if it had replaced the months-long landslide of COVID chatter containing narrow fragments of the big picture that often seem contradictory and reflective of suspicious motives. It still could be very helpful to our county as we deal with the last and hardest lap of this pandemic.
It’s still available online to subscribers. There are good reasons we get the SVH; once in a while there’s a real nugget.
Craig Olson
Mount Vernon
