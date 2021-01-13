Glad to see 12 candidates for Sedro-Woolley City Council at-large.
Very good candidates and I thought the process of selection went as good as Zoom and not being live allowed.
I still think we could have safe meetings outdoors somewhere to allow live citizen input. Guess the debate over raising City Council member wages should be over with the current salary attracting 12 very good candidates.
Now we don’t have to raise taxes, too.
Mike Anderson
Sedro-Woolley
