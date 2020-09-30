Without mentioning abstinence, affirmative consent, STDs, unwanted touching or preventing unwanted pregnancy, my mother’s advice was: “You know, Carol, older boys have older ideas.”
Well meaning, but woefully lacking.
But by approving Referendum 90, public school students will have medically, scientifically and age-appropriate sexual health education with tools to keep themselves safe and able to make healthy choices as they become adults.
K-3 students learn social and emotional skills to deal with feelings and getting along with others. Nothing “sexual” at that age.
Older elementary students are taught about unwanted touching, how to respect their bodies, to report what doesn’t feel right and what natural changes to expect.
High school students learn about affirmative consent, abstinence, other means to avoid unwanted pregnancy and STD information.
Parents can excuse their child from classes, and all curriculum materials are available online. School districts can choose a set curriculum or devise their own within established guidelines. There is local and parental control.
States using similar programs report reduced sexual assaults, lower unplanned pregnancy rates and delayed onset of sexual activity.
Don’t let deliberate misinformation mislead you. Read SB 5395 for yourself. Then approve Referendum 90.
Carol Sullivan
Mount Vernon
