We lead the world in coronavirus cases, are we great yet? We lead the world in coronavirus deaths, are we great yet?
We look the other way when Russia puts bounties on our military heroes, are we great yet? We are trillions of dollars deeper in national debt, are we great yet?
We gas and shoot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters looking for justice, are we great yet? We have a man in the White House who lies to us every single day, are we great yet?
We separate children from their parents and put them in cages, are we great yet?
Wake up people.
John Kuntz
La Conner
