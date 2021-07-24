The long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill is not yet ready for prime time. More details to work out, the Republicans say, but agreement is just around the corner.
A skeptic might wonder if it’s all a charade, if after four years of the Trump presidency when the succession of Infrastructure Weeks became a standing joke, Republicans really want to address the nation’s deteriorating infrastructure, or if they are simply reluctant to agree to anything that might be seen as a “win” for the Biden administration.
One thing is certain, however. Whatever Republicans really think about the nation’s infrastructure needs, they would rather not pay for them. Republican Sen. Portman said a provision to provide IRS funding to support the collection of taxes already owed had been stripped from the bill, so how to pay for it will require further negotiation. (CNN)
Another delaying tactic? Who knows?
Portman did not mention another anti-tax proposal in the bipartisan bill. In lieu of collecting taxes to pay for the nation’s needs, the bill would lease elements of public infrastructure to the money markets and corporations that have nearly $9 trillion in their coffers ($3 trillion more than the U.S. annual budget). After upgrading the leased property, these private entities would charge the public for their use. (NBC News)
Does anyone wonder why the richest nation in the world cannot pay for what it needs?
Low taxes on the rich is one answer. Hundreds of billions in uncollected taxes is another. (Washington Post)
But even more pernicious is the creation of homegrown tax havens, where states like South Dakota have made it possible for vast fortunes to pay no federal taxes at all. (The Guardian)
It’s not hard to figure: If we were serious about the nation’s infrastructure, we’d deal with our intentionally sabotaged financial infrastructure first.
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.