How do we get to herd amenity when neo-cons — from the media to politicians — are asking their loyal audience to doubt the validity of COVID vaccinations? Online writer and radio host Thom Hartmann has an answer.
We — the vaccinated — must politely ask if the establishment we frequented before the pandemic will require proof of vaccination upon entry. After we receive an uncomfortable answer from the poor waiter who deserves your tip, we let the establishment know that our family is vaccinated but do not want to be carriers of the variant. Ask them to require proof of vaccination. Check back. If the company does not change their policy, let them know you will no longer be coming to their establishment.
Collective action will hurt our establishments not asking for proof of vaccinations in the short term, but think about the support and improved business the restaurants, fitness clubs and others will receive.
We are talking about a new market. A marketing plan for businesses supporting herd immunity. How long will anti-vaxers tolerate not eating out before they decide getting the vaccination is a good idea?
Thom has a point and a plan. What is the company policy where you eat?
Damond Morris
Sedro-Woolley
