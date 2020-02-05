Now we know for sure what the Senate Republicans are made of. (We already knew what the president was made of.)
A wise jurist once said, “No one silences a witness who can exonerate him.” Once you’ve let that simple truism sink in, ask yourself why Trump and the Republicans wanted no witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial. Hmmm ... Well, I really don’t need to state the obvious. Or do I?
Dana Heald
La Conner
