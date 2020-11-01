We’ve been here before. Right here.
Four years ago. We saw the polls. We looked at the candidates, and we said, “No, it couldn’t possibly go that way.” And then it did. It was like a sucker punch, that we’d seen coming and completely ignored.
And here we are again.
Granted, Biden is not like Clinton, and Trump has four years that have shown us exactly what we can expect. We should make a better choice this time around, right? I’m not so sure. You know why? Because we are perverse as a species. We do not learn from our errors. Most of us keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a new result. Classic definition of insanity.
There is no appealing to reason or logic. That time is past. It is time to act. To vote. To make sure our vote is counted. To make certain that all the efforts to suppress that vote fail. To overwhelm the opposition with the desires of a sane and informed citizenry.
John F. Kennedy famously said, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, will make violent revolution inevitable.”
We’ve been here before. Now what?
Kenneth Field
Burlington
