Conspiracy theories are generally untrue but often hold a deeper allegorical truth.
A lead attorney in Trump’s multifronted campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election apparently lost credibility with her superiors and was distanced by them over the weekend when she alleged that the elections in Georgia were defrauded by a vast conspiracy involving foreign agents of communism and the far left whose influence extended even to the GOP governor of Georgia.
Sidney Powell’s assertions seem far-fetched and outlandish because they likely are probably largely untrue, at least as regards their impact on the election outcome.
Like many on the right, she sees a return to globalism as a threat to the national sovereignty and economic well being of the U.S. In this, there is a deeper truth.
Trump was elected because he promised to restore jobs in our manufacturing and energy sectors, which had been decimated by decades of globalist policies under both parties, largely at the behest of big business donors.
Economic determinism dictates that capital will naturally find and hire the cheapest labor available anywhere. Combine that with a politically fueled “urgency” to address climate change and you have two of many powerful incentives that culminate in global cooperation between big business and big governments all over the world, primarily the U.S., EU and China.
This is not the dark and vast conspiracy of child-molesting satanists alleged by QAnon, but globalism does entail deals and binding agreements between very powerful global entities that compromise our national interests and put smaller businesses, farms and the American worker at the mercy of their consequences.
Something to think about as we watch President-elect Biden put the old band back together. No?
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
