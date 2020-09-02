Sports have been one aspect of American life that drew us together. Unlike religion and politics, Seahawks versus Rams could be argued, more or less politely, at Thanksgiving dinner. That is increasingly untrue, for professional sports in particular. It is a serious loss to civility in this fractious time.
The Herald of Aug. 29 noted an example (Wilson: If Seahawks had a game this week they would not have played). Wilson declared solidarity with other athletes who have recently gone on strike.
Strikes are usually for something and against someone. The for is claimed to be social justice. The against is technically the owners, but also the fans. We’re deprived of entertainment, but it’s more than that. Fans are emotionally invested in their teams.
Like spoiled children, players are punishing those who care about them. And social justice is not something owners or fans can give to players. Coach Carroll is quoted saying: “this is a process that doesn’t have an end until all the problems go away ...” But humans are imperfect and so is our society. He’s really saying permanent protest is the new normal.
Carroll also said that the Seahawks will act as a unified team. Fifty-three players will never have the same opinion; many must be intimidated into line. We saw that with Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who had to walk back comments supporting respect for the American flag amid yet another aspect of labor action: sabotage. Brees feared his passes might be intentionally dropped and his blocking fail.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
(0) comments
