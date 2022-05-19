When thinking about the upcoming midterm elections, a Bible story pops to mind. The whole discussion and protest about Roe v. Wade will again be a major political issue. The right of women to choose is at stake.
Remember the conservative Supreme Court justices often refer to themselves as strict constitutionalists. Let us be mindful that all white male signers of the Constitution saw women as subservient.
After over 100 years of protests, women won the right to vote in 1920. Let us also remember that many of the Founding Fathers owned slaves.
We can choose to view much of history as one individual, or groups of individuals, trying to impose authority over others.
Every war through history involves this dynamic. The current war in Ukraine involves Putin imposing his will to limit the choice of the Ukranian people.
Emerging from the core of the Republican Party is an authoritarianism trying to impose will to limit the choices of women.
Republicans are passing numerous restrictive laws in red states. Women are being relegated to second-class citizens.
One can ask, what is the difference between the authoritarianism of Putin or Hitler compared to what is emerging in the Republican Party?
My point of view is that it is just a matter of degree. Authoritarianism is based on the same conviction, "I am entitled" or "I have the right to impose my will limiting the choice of others."
As for the Bible story, God gives Adam and Eve a choice. They can choose to leave the Garden of Eden. Here is the central question: Did God say to Adam, "You get the choice and Eve will have to do whatever you tell her to do?"
