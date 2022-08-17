...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Democracy — small “d” democracy — is skewed toward government of the people, by the people, for the people. This is what the Founding Fathers envisioned for their progeny. We must hold and preserve their legacy as ours. The problem: democracy is hard; autocracy is easy.
A miasma of autocracy is settling on nations throughout the world. There are people who want to become fascistic dictators. All they need to do is to obtain the protection and funding of the corporate elite; the voice of social and news media; the esteem of sycophants in government; and the blessings of police departments and the military. In an autocracy, you only have to do what you are told to do.
In a democracy, the people elected to office need to know the limitations on their own egos; to know how to practice empathy; to understand how money circulates in an economy, thereby providing help to everyone not just the rich; and to understand and engage the myriad of moral, social, humanitarian and scientific issues such as women’s rights, human rights, climate change, war, famine, poverty and nuclear usage. And to do all this without expecting to gain more than their lawfully provided recompense.
In a democracy, people use speech to settle their differences. They talk, demonstrate and finally compromise. It takes a lot of work and a lot of time and patience to reach compromises. This is what makes democracy hard.
As the Founding Fathers were fashioning our democracy, they deliberately leaned away from autocrats such as kings. We must continue to lean away from autocratic thinking. If we are to save their legacy as our own, then we cannot treat autocracy the same as democracy. We want to save our democracy. We must reject every hint at autocracy.
