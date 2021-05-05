The Anacortes resident responding to the April 24 letter "Dangerous times" must have been reading my mind as I had intended to write a very similar response.
It is very disturbing to see otherwise intelligent people going down these rabbit holes lately. Does anyone remember The National Enquierer magazine? My grandma and I used to laugh at all those stories about sightings of two-headed Bigfoot families roaming the Northwest, or the ones that had Elvis and JFK still alive. Oh, the conspiracy theories.
And since when have we gone back to the Dark Ages concerning science?
I'm tired of alternative facts. No such thing, people. Nor is there your truth, the neighbor's truth or my truth. There is only one truth. Everything else is gossip and hearsay. Remember that old saying about not being able to believe everything you hear ... or read on the internet.
Lynn Walenda
Burlington
