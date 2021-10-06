Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
As of Oct. 1, Skagit County reported 9,497 cases and 98 deaths, many of which likely could have been prevented.
Imagine the unspeakable horror of finding yourself in an ICU bed with a breathing tube down your throat, IVs in your veins and electrodes attached to your chest. You are all alone except for the brave, loving, exhausted doctors and nurses in full hazmat gear who are your new best friends, watching over you 24/7 as you fight for breath with the likely outcome being a slow, miserable death. Your family can only watch you die through a window.
You leave behind a wife who will face unimaginable grief and formidable challenges as she works two jobs to support her children, who will face an uncertain future as they try to figure out their lives without their dad. They will alternate between grief and anger as they wrestle with the fact that their dad thought COVID was a hoax, that the vaccines were developed just for profit, and that vitamins and essential oils were all he needed to prevent infection and that, once infected, horse dewormers and iodine were the cure.
The science behind the vaccine could have prevented your death, but even the best science and best scientists couldn’t save your life. This tragedy was so very unnecessary.
Your memorial service was well attended by mostly maskless friends. Your obituary made no mention of COVID as it is, well, just a hoax.
