...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following
county, Skagit.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will taper off to showers tonight into Friday morning.
The Skagit River will rise from the heavier rain over the
last 24 hours. The Skagit River near Concrete will likely
reach flood stage on Friday, with the Skagit River cresting
near Mt. Vernon Friday night. The river will recede on
Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
My friend Rich used to say that every day he woke up and put his feet on the floor was a good day.
I thought of Rich this morning when I opened my eyes in the early light, looked around and wondered why the Republican Party thinks being awake is such a bad thing.
Much of what Republicans dislike is “woke,” they say, ironically stealing a Black Lives Matter term to heap their scorn on race, gender and voting rights issues, or anything that smacks of social justice. The complaint seems to be that “woke” folks are too sensitive, implying their delicacy is inappropriate because there’s no reason to worry over things that are really just fine as they are.
It’s a neat system. Any problem that can’t be conveniently, if wrongly, blamed on Democrats, like gasoline prices or inflation, is “woke” or doesn’t exist.
And what doesn’t exist for Republicans makes a long list.
Global warming. Mountains of money dumped into our elections. The stranglehold of monopolies on the economy. The excessive cost of pharmaceuticals. A healthcare system that still fails to serve millions. A lopsided tax system that targets the middle class. The daily carnage of gun violence. An insurrection Republicans work hard to ignore.
Republicans rarely even acknowledge such subjects. When legislation designed to address them is introduced in the Senate, they notice them only long enough to vote “no,” as they have on recent bills intended to protect voting rights or combat domestic terrorism. (New York Times)
House Republicans have dealt with legislation to lower drug prices the same way. (Vanity Fair)
Unlike Republicans, Rich and I are happy to wake and get out of bed. Folks our age, sensitive to the passage of years, are aware of the grim alternatives: Being comatose or dead.
