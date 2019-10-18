It is most likely that many citizens do not fully understand the responsibilities and duties of local school boards and their members.

Their fundamental duties include setting district policies, hiring/evaluating the superintendent and being a liaison with the citizens of the district. The unpaid board members have an often thankless role involving numerous meetings, digesting a considerable volume of information and having to make challenging decisions to benefit our students.

The B-E school district has been fortunate to have Bill Wallace, an exceptionally well-qualified citizen, willing to accept the challenges. For the last 12 years, Bill has been a hardworking and dedicated leader on the B-E school board. He willingly spent countless hours effectively working in the best interests of B-E students.

Bill is able and eager to continue his commitment and deserves your support. Our students and community need him.

Don Zorn

Burlington

