Please join me in voting yes for the students of the Burlington-Edison School District.
Passing the replacement levy will continue to help cover the shortfalls of state and federal funding and allow the district to continue providing our students the opportunity to access a complete/robust educational experience.
As for the bond, considerable time and energy have been spent over the past couple years to determine the best course of action to meet growing student needs. Building a middle school is the right thing to do.
As a former middle school principal and a product of the Burlington-Edison K-8 system, I speak with knowledge and experience. We have outgrown the K-8 system. Building a seventh/eighth middle school and converting our current elementary schools to K-6 configurations makes sense for many reasons:
1. Lower class sizes (more classrooms)
2. Smaller elementary schools (more opportunities)
3. Better seventh/eighth programs specifically designed for adolescents
4. Helps support a more successful transition to high school
5. Allows each elementary school to have its own kindergarten
6. Expanded science, technology, engineering, arts and math experiences for seventh/eighth students
7. Increased electives and extracurricular opportunities for seventh/eighth students
These are just some of the reasons to vote yes on the bond proposal. Voting yes also will provide West View Elementary students a much needed cafeteria and a new gymnasium. It will also provide every student with a safer school, by adding cameras and key card entry systems.
Great schools help make great communities. Please join me in voting yes.
Mike Welling
Burlington
