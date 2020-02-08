Burlington-Edison School District is seeking the approval from voters on two important school measures: An $89 million capital bond to address facility needs at West View School, construct a middle school for all seventh- and eighth-grade students, and make safety and security improvements at all elementary schools; and a two-year replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy, representing 18% of our operating budget and funding basic classroom and operational needs, such as special education, curriculum, activities and staff salaries that are not fully funded by the state.
As School Board president, a Burlington business owner, a community member, and most importantly, as a father, I wholeheartedly support both measures. With a son in the district, as well as a daughter who recently graduated from B-EHS, these proposals couldn't be more personal. The bond will bring significant security improvements to our elementary schools. It will provide all seventh- and eighth-grade students access to advanced coursework, world languages, career-based courses, enriching electives and support classes. It will afford all our students equal access to programs and better prepare them for high school success.
The EP&O Levy is essential for the many programs, enrichment activities, staff and opportunities provided to students. The levy helps fund district-wide operations, nurses, health assistants, counselors and custodians. It also supports teachers, instructional assistants in special education, Highly Capable, English Language Learner programs and a host of co-curricular activities.
Both the bond and levy proposals are so important to our community. I encourage you to go to the B-ESD website for additional information. My family and I thank you for voting.
Troy Wright
Burlington-Edison School Board president
