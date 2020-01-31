As a member of the Burlington-Edison community, I urge everyone to vote yes for both the levy and the bond on the Feb. 11 ballot.

As a former middle school teacher with 20 years of experience at that level and a former K-12 director of curriculum and instruction, I know the benefits of having a middle school dedicated to the needs of seventh- and eighth-grade students who have staff able to collaborate in one building in their respective content areas not spread out over a number of elementary campuses.

Our students also deserve content-specific modern classrooms, most especially in the science and STEM areas. Finally, middle school students deserve their own space and staff dedicated to their unique needs as a transition to high school. The research supports this.

We as a community need to do the right thing and vote yes.

Susan Bergman

Burlington

