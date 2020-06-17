Seriously? The so far left wants to defund the police departments. Wow. Do they realize what’s going to happen if they do this? My guess is absolutely no.
So when you defund any police or sheriff's department they lose officers and deputies. Which leads to slower response times to any criminal activities. It’s ridiculous to think that no one on the liberal side wants the police to help them when it happens, except the rich who have security and fences around their houses. They don’t care about you and me. Believe me, it will happen.
Yes there are bad police officers and deputies in America, which is sad. But don’t blame the good men and women who work hard to protect you. One bad apple doesn’t ruin the whole crop. If the liberals get their way the public will suffer like no other. Has anyone seen the movie "Escape From New York?" If not, watch it. This is what will happen to society. I for one, will not let anarchy happen.
I pray that the left rethinks their policy on defunding the police or sheriff's department.
Scott Metcalf
Burlington
