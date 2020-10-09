October is retirement security month. That may seem ironic for the thousands of workers who have been deprived of a retirement system by elected officials and businesses who believe that workers are an expendable commodity.
Many of those businesses shipped jobs overseas in order to cut costs, pay exorbitant salaries and bonuses to executives and increase stock value. We have seen, during this pandemic, that shortages of vital goods are a result of this short-sighted action, and many are now calling for those vital goods to be manufactured in this country to ensure their availability to our people.
If such a move is made, those goods may cost more than those from China, but secure supply chains are likely worth the costs. In Washington state, we have instituted a more reasonable minimum wage than exists under federal law; that wage is still not sufficient for families to pay for all the necessities of life, given the high costs of housing. On the other hand, Boeing is about to move thousands of jobs to South Carolina where there are no unions to protect workers and where tax breaks are even more lucrative than here.
There is a serious lack of balance between workers and industry. Is it different elsewhere? Take Germany for example, where worker representatives are required to be on boards of directors of corporations. When workers do well, so do corporations and vice versa. Theirs is a very strong economy.
It is time that corporations and the federal lawmakers wake up to the fact that the lack of good-paying jobs and retirement security make our country weak. The greed of corporations needs to be reined in and, by the way, the wealthy need to start paying their share of income and other taxes, now.
John Smith
Clear Lake
