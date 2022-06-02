The AR-15 is designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body and is exceptionally good at its mission.
It is only the “me generation” of gun owners and the Republican Party who support keeping this weapon legal to continue to wreak its devastation on our young, middle age and elder citizens. We know this will happen again. The GOP response? “Oh well.”
Supporters of this weapon are anti-American, anti-“life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” and selfish to a degree unparalleled in human history. The AR-15 gun owner’s “wants” take priority over your child’s, sibling’s, mother’s, father’s, grandmother’s, grandfather’s, uncle’s, aunt’s etc., “needs” to stay alive and not have their life violently ended. A similar massacre will happen again, likely with an AR-15.
Why does the GOP pretend to be “pro-life?” It is not. Concern for life stops with the birth of the child. After that? It’s a crapshoot. Just don’t end up at the wrong place, at the wrong time, under the wrong circumstances because you’re on your own.
This will continue because Republicans are afraid of their voters. Once again, they will do nothing. How do they sleep at night? I cannot fathom it. Those with a soul could not. There-in lies a large part of the problem.
Sadly, the extremist Supreme Court is about to hand down another ruling that will further loosen gun laws. So we are just about down to our last straw as a nation with a potential “three-for-one” opportunity: Vote the GOP out and get better gun legislation, a return to election normalcy and a Supreme Court that actually supports the people and a functioning democracy, not their predetermined extremist positions. Please vote.
