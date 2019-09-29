Plastic bag banning is a feel-good, misguided effort not based on facts.
Years ago, scientific proof was used to transition us away from paper bags to plastic bags. None of those facts have changed today. Paper bags are still worse for the environment than plastic bags.
Additionally, with the newfound concerns regarding the carbon footprint of everyday products, one needs to look at the transportation infrastructure required to transport trees to mills for processing, from mills to paper factories and finally from the factories to the consumer.
Many, many trucks are needed to do this. The carbon footprint of plastic starts looking very favorable compared to paper.
If the bag brigade really cared about the environment, they would be working on a disposable diaper ban. This is a product that is truly single use. You can't use it later for disposing dog poop, you can't use it for school book covers, you can't put anything in it to be saved for later.
Worse than that, it transports an untreated, urine-soaked, feces-filled filth bag into the solid waste stream.
Would you rather score a pyrrhic victory by banning plastic bags, silently advocating for the re-institution of paper bags' huge trucking impact, or would you actually do something truly good for the environment by banning disposable diapers and removing raw sewage from our curbsides?
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
