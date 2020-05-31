COVID-19 is a respiratory virus. It is also highly communicable, as demonstrated by the impact on the Skagit Valley Chorale in March. So far, it has killed over 100,000 Americans and over 1,000 Washingtonians (CDC, Washington Department of Health).
Until a vaccine is developed, the best way to minimize the spread of the disease is by quarantining those who are infected, washing hands and surfaces regularly, keeping a safe distance from others and wearing facemasks in public. These are facts, objective and verifiable.
To those clamoring to reopen the economy, I would ask: Why would you refuse to wear a mask in public? We will all get back to business quicker — get our hair cut, our nails done, go fishing, buy a car, whatever — if we are willing to observe some simple precautions. Why would anyone refuse to do this?
Sadly, it seems that wearing a facemask has become politicized. People wearing masks are being accosted and mocked as “cowards.” Why? When I run an errand, I wear a mask, not just for my protection, but also for yours. This is common sense and common decency.
Full disclosure: I am a Democrat. In my opinion, Donald Trump has been the worst American president in my lifetime, and that life includes Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush. That is my opinion. Feel free to disagree and vote accordingly.
But please, recognize that opinions are not facts. The effectiveness of social distancing and wearing masks is based on science, not opinion.
Anne M. Will
La Conner
