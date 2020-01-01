As 2019 ends, we look forward to what lies ahead in 2020. However, it’s sad there are those who feel little pride in this nation, and it makes you wonder how a nation sought after by countless immigrants, past and present, could be a thorn in the side of so many of its own citizens.
Sadly, those now attempting the remake of America never mention this nation’s achievements and seek only to trash what happens to be the greatest nation on the planet. With that said, I wanted to end 2019 with some boasting of my own in defense of America. These are a fraction of our nation’s achievements through the years, which have also been shared around the world:
Free-market economics, electricity, internal combustion engine, jet propulsion, nuclear energy, automobile/assembly line, telephone, air travel, refrigeration, telegraph, printing press, microscope, photographic film, traffic lights, radio telescope, microwave oven, supersonic aircraft, cable television, lasers, nuclear submarine, weather satellite, cordless telephone, lunar module/space shuttle, personal computer, internet, voicemail, digital camera, contact lenses and home/industrial construction.
This list of remarkable accomplishments could only have been achieved by a free society, not by strangling socialist control, where commerce and ingenuity are stifled and subdued.
To all those who think restrictive government control will make your lives better, please think about all these conveniences you take for granted everyday, then thank your lucky stars you live in a nation that allowed talented free-thinkers to make the lives of all citizens better.
In the new year, we must all look at what we ourselves can do to contribute, as well.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
