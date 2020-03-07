According to Washington State's Department of Health, in the last 20 years, Skagit County has experienced a maximum of 21 deaths annually due to the various kinds of flu that have worked their way through the nation.
Eleven people have died this year of the novel COVID-19. This doesn't mean it won't get worse. Chances are good that it might. Lethality will be mostly among elderly and those respiratorially compromised. This is not news. COVID-19 is dangerous, and it's "novel" because we have not encountered this virus before.
Pandemics hearken back to the Spanish flu in the early part of the 20th century, when people got sick in the morning and died by nightfall. We have had 100 years of virology research and vaccines since then. The current influenza vaccine will not work against COVID-19, but it will work against some strains of the flu.
Buying out hand sanitizer is not better than washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. Buying masks will not protect you from the virus, but if you are already ill, it might make it harder for you to pass it along. Maybe not.
Buying six boxes of masks just in case is pointless. Buying huge quantities of toilet paper, water and other consumables is panic buying pure and simple and completely ridiculous. Hoarding does not help the community. It doesn't help you either.
I get it. You're afraid. That's not helpful. Figure it out. Be courageous. Be smart. Be compassionate. Don't be afraid.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
